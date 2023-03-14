Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Fightful Select heard from WWE sources that Bray Wyatt is missing from WWE television due to a “physical issue,” and a timeline for his return is unknown. The site has not been able to confirm rumors that Wyatt walked out over creative disagreements.

Per Fightful, WWE sources still believe that Steve Austin is open to returning for another match if the money and situation both make sense. It sounds like he was not offered enough money to agree to work a match against Brock Lesnar.

The site also heard that WWE has pitched Stone Cold a match against LA Knight. It’s not clear if Austin has accepted or declined the match, or if he is still considering the idea.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez was given the impression that Wardlow’s car theft story is a shoot, and AEW then decided to turn it into a work afterwards.

The Undertaker told BT Sports’ Ariel Helwani that at one point, Vince McMahon wanted Vladimir Kozlov to end his undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.