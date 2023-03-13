Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Fightful Select says GUNTHER’s plans at WrestleMania 39 have been set dating all the way back to December of last year.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter mentions that WWE’s “working idea” is to keep this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony shorter than in past years.

The Observer says “the idea Vince [McMahon] has no involvement at all” in WWE creative is likely not true.

Andrew Zarian said on the “Mat Men” podcast that Forbidden Door 2 is “definitely happening” and it will likely be on June 25.

Fightful notes the recent TNT championship victories for Darby Allin, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs were all planned out months ahead of time.

