Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 48 results & Week 49 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 5-11 — AEW’s Revolution PPV, Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Dynamite, Powerrr, ROH TV, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

We’ve only done it a couple times this year, but Cageside Seats...

The Head of the Table and two of his scene partners made an impression, just as they have to varying degree throughout the past year... and will continue to until the end of this season and beyond.

He wasn’t a champ yet, but he grabbed a comically oversized brass ring and then watched the two previous ones slug it out during the week under consideration.

The All-Atlantic champ pulled double duty, and he & his very nice, very evil tag partner both made the cut.

Speaking of double duty, Sussex County’s favorite son got wins on two different Tony Khan internet shows. And Rey’s no good son gives us multiple reasons to loathe vote for him every week.

vote for him every week. All hail our new WWE Women’s Tag champs!

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 48

1. Roman Reigns

2. Powerhouse Hobbs

3. Orange Cassidy

4. Cody Rhodes

5. (tie) Sami Zayn

5. (tie) Mark Briscoe

7. Lita

8. Danhausen

9. Becky Lynch

10. Dominik Mysterio

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where he’s not gonna catch his “betrayer”, but the Tribal Chief continued his climb. Plus, a shake-up at the bottom of the Top 10...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Mar. 4

1. Sami Zayn - 195

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 86

4. Roman Reigns - 66.5

5. Gunther - 65

6. Wardlow - 56

7. CM Punk - 54

8. Mark Briscoe - 50

9. Orange Cassidy - 47.5

10. Cody Rhodes - 46

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.