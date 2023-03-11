Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to PW Insider, the belief is that Ronda Rousey is “dealing with a hairline fracture of her arm.” There have been no internal discussions about Ronda potentially missing WrestleMania.
- The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that John Cena will be available for more WWE television appearances during the build to WrestleMania than previously believed. John tweeted on Monday that his Ricky Stanicky shoot in Australia wrapped on Mar. 4. Cena has already started filming his next movie, Grand Death Lotto, for what it’s worth.
- While it doesn’t seem like Kofi Kingston will need surgery for the ankle injury he sustained on SmackDown last week, the WON heard he’ll be out for five weeks. That means he won’t be recovered in time for a match at WrestleMania.
- Insider claims that The Great Muta will be inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame.
- Xero News heard that some other names being discussed for the WWE HOF include Batista, William Regal, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, Demolition, IRS, and Lilian Garcia.
- It’s not clear when it would take place, but The Observer says WWE is in talks to run a “major stadium show” in Western Australia. Perth is the likely location for this event.
