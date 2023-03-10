Current AAA & MLW champ rumored to be headed to AEW or WWE

Reports from both Wrestling Observer and PWInsider tell us that Taya Valkyrie is finishing up with Impact Wrestling.

Insider’s Mike Johnson writes that Valkyrie was never signed to Impact, and that they’ve already filmed material to write her off television. He also notes, “the word is that she is believed to be signing elsewhere.” The Observer’s Dave Meltzer adds: “She is likely going to AEW or WWE and whichever one is supposed to be made clear within a short period of time.”

That timing of the reveal for Taya’s next destination has Johnson and others thinking she could debut on Dynamite next week.

For one thing, Valkyrie’s 2021 WWE run as NXT’s Franky Monet was a disappointment for all involved. Combine that with the fact she and husband John Morrison were released by the company during the pandemic, and it’s easy to see why she might be hesitant to return.

For another, AEW teased a Canadian wrestler as TBS champion Jade Cargill’s opponent for next Wednesday in Winnipeg. Valkyrie hails from Victoria, British Columbia. As a well-traveled veteran who’s won gold at almost every stop during her career, she also wouldn’t be a bad choice to break Cargill’s undefeated streak, should Tony Khan decide to book a surprising outcome to next week’s match.

During this latest run with Impact, Taya won both the single and tag Knockouts titles. She’s also worked with MLW over the past year, where she’s the reigning Women’s Featherweight champ, and is the current AAA Reina de Reinas champion.

Her MLW ties shouldn’t be an issue, as Meltzer notes Valkyrie isn’t committed to Court Bauer’s promotion for a long time.