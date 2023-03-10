Athena and Willow Nightingale tear house down in exciting ROH women’s title fight

Athena and Willow Nightingale were given the main event slot for ROH TV on Honor Club (Mar. 9, 2023), and they tore the house down in an exciting bout for the ROH Women’s World Championship.

Willows brought the power, and Athena brought the physicality. This was a slugfest. Athena gained an advantage by damaging Willow’s arm with the ring steps. Willow grit through the pain to catch a hurricarana and counter for a powerbomb on the apron then a Death Valley Driver on the floor.

Athena taunted her opponent with slaps across the face. Willow responded with a huge forearm smash. Willow felt the groove running wild for corner attacks, lariats, big boots, and a spinebuster. Athena kicked out on the cover. Willow went for her gutwrench powerbomb finisher, but her arm gave out on the lift. Athena worked her submission game to put the challenger in pain.

Athena thought she had victory in her hand after executing a backdrop to lungblower. 1, 2, Willow kicked out! Athena was in shock. The drama hooked the fans into chanting, “This is awesome!”

Athena plotted her next path of attack. She climbed the corner, but Willow had already risen. Athena leaped over the top, and Willow charged forth for a crushing shoulder tackle. Athena kicked out on the cover.

The match continued with Willow grabbing Athena off the ropes for a gutwrench powerbomb. Willow hit her finisher! 1, 2, Athena kicked out.

The champ had enough of these close calls and bailed on the match. Athena walked up the ramp, but Willow wouldn’t let her off the hook that easily. That ended up being the turning point of the contest. When Willow grabbed Athena from behind by her hair, Athena gouged both of Willow’s eyes. Athena flipped the switch for violent aggression to slam Willow hard on the ramp. Willow rolled down to the ring. Athena smashed her opponent into the ring steps and placed the body back into the ring. Athena launched for a diving corkscrew stunner. 1, 2, 3. The champion retained the title.

The brutality wasn’t over. Athena wanted to add insult to injury. She was intent on curb stomping Willow’s face into the title belt, but the referee blocked the assault. Willow wisely rolled out of the ring to safety. After threatening the ref, Athena went for Willow again to hit her with the title belt. Athena then bashed her knees into Willow’s head against the ring steps.

This is a match to seek out, if you haven’t watched it already. The action was just plain fun. Athena and Willow controlled the crowd in the palms of their hands with character work, physicality, and drama. One of these days, Willow will become a champion, and the crowd with explode with enthusiasm.