Mercedes Moné and her New Japan title attended The Mandalorian premiere

After making several appearances as Koska Reeves in the second season of Disney+’s The Mandalorian, it doesn’t seem like Mercedes Varnado (aka Mercedes Moné, fka Sasha Banks) will be a part of the hit Star Wars series’ new season.

But after making a good impression on the creators, cast & crew during her time on the show, Varnado’s attended several Disney premieres over the past year or so. She was back on the red carpet for the launch of The Mandalorian’s third season — and she brought her new IWGP Women’s title with her.

Moné posing with her championship and Rosario Dawson, who plays rogue former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars Universe, is exactly the kind of publicity New Japan was banking on (pun totally intended) when they signed Mercedes and booked her to win the belt in her first match for the company. They’re doing their part to spread the word about the champ’s star power, too.

Their article closes with a question New Japan hopes is on a lot of wrestling fans’ minds:

Where might the IWGP Women’s Champion turn up next?

Let us know what you think, and if “This is The Way” NJPW & Stardom can break out in the crowded North American pro wrestling market.