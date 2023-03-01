Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

There is endless speculation, including from the likes of Bryan Alvarez, that Vince McMahon is getting more involved in WWE booking, such as the Brock Lesnar vs. Omos WrestleMania match.

Trish Stratus’ return was kept a secret this week, as Fightful Select notes she “was not listed internally anywhere.”

Fightful also says the script for Monday Night Raw this week was completed a full 24 hours ahead of time.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said he presumes Matt Riddle will be back but he’s been gone for almost twice as long as WWE said he would be.

WRKD Wrestling claims there have been talks of Chad Gable being pushed as a serious singles wrestler and moving Otis to the comedy role in Maximum Male Models but the duo are “on the fence about splitting up due to their long time, close friendship.”

Per the Observer, even though the wrestlers teased it at the end of Battle in the Valley, there are no plans for Kazuchika Okada/Mercedes Moné to wrestle a mixed tag match.

