Rocky Romero booked in four-way hair vs. hair for CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
The feud between Rocky Romero and Volador Jr. seemed destined for hair versus hair. CMLL announced both men in the lucha de apuestas, and they also added two more names. Angel de Oro and Oraculo are in the mix for the main event of Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 17. Four men enter, one man leaves with a haircut.

Homenaje a Dos Leyendas is CMLL’s second most important event of the year behind the Anniversary show in September. The concept is to honor to two legends. The first legend is always Salvador Lutteroth, who is the founder of CMLL. The second legend this year will be Irma Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is considered a pioneer of women’s lucha libre. Her career spanned over 40 years from the 1950s to the 1990s. CMLL will be holding a tournament on the show with 10 luchadoras vying for the Irma Gonzalez Cup. Competitors will be revealed next week.

The full lineup for Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 17 includes:

  • Hair vs. Hair: Rocky Romero vs. Volador Jr. vs. Angel de Oro vs. Oraculo
  • Mistico, Soberano Jr., & Atlantis Jr. vs. Dragon Rojo Jr., Templario, & Niebla Roja
  • Irma Gonzalez Cup tournament
  • Lightning Match: Titan vs Virus
  • Ultimo Guerrero, Stuka Jr., & Gran Guerrero vs. Euforia, Mephisto, & Hechicero
  • Dulce Gardenia, Rey Cometa, & Espiritu Negro vs. Magnus, Magia Blanca, & Rugido

The event should be available for live streaming through Ticketmaster Live.

Who is your pick to lose their hair at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas?

