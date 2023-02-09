Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- An account called WRKD Wrestling tweeted on Monday afternoon that Lita would be on Raw, and said Trish Stratus would return next week to set-up a Lita, Trish & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL match for Elimination Chamber. After Raw, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp gave WRKD credit for the Lita scoop. He also said their tweet contained “another spoiler”.
- Meanwhile, Bryan Alvarez said on Wrestling Observer Live that as far as he knew Lita’s appearance this week was just a rescheduling of what she was supposed to do on Raw XXX before Becky & Bayley’s steel cage match was cut for time.
- Alvarez also shared a story he heard about the Jacy Jayne/Gigi Dolin spot on NXT that left Gigi with cuts & bruises on her face. Apparently they thought the door used for Bayley’s talk show would open the other way, and Jayne kicking Dolin into it would cause it swing open. Instead her face got repeatedly slammed into it.
- Her Twitter account isn’t currently public, but several followers with access reported that Alexa Bliss responded to this week’s report that she’s taking time off from WWE with, among other things, “Don’t believe things you read. Unless it comes directly from me...it’s not real lol”.
- In addition to Maximum Male Models switching brands, PW Insider says Los Lotharios have been moved from SmackDown to Raw.
- Impact exercised an option on Deonna Purrazzo’s contract that will keep her with the company through the end of this year, per PW Insider. The site’s heard there will be a lot of interest in signing Purrazzo when she does become a free agent, so extending her deal “was an obvious choice” for Impact officials.
- MLW officials were happy with Reelz promotion for the premiere episode of Underground, according to PW Insider.
