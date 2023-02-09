Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (Feb. 10, 8 pm CT)

Acid Jaz vs. Chico Suave vs. Cole Radrick vs. Koda Hernandez vs. Sam Beale vs. Sorta Incredible Iverson (Scramble Match) Craig Mitchell vs. Ezio Orlandi Devon Monroe vs. Heather Monroe Kylie Rae vs. Sandra Moone Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) (c) vs. the Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Darin Corbin vs. GPA vs. Robert Anthony (c) vs. Storm Grayson (Freelance World Championship Gauntlet Match)

Freelance are back and they’re bringing it, from same-last-name violence to a gauntlet match for the world title with entrances set as Corbin and Grayson to start, GPA out third, and then the champ is last!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Dreamwave In With the Out Crowd (Feb. 11, 6 pm CT)

12 Gaige, Hunter Holdcraft, & ??? vs. Those Damn Coyotes (Brooks Berna, Connor Hopkins, & Damien Deschain) Dope Kings (Brubaker & CJ Esparza) vs. Four Star Heroes (Chris Castro & Matt Knicks) Alexander Hammerstone vs. Lince Dorado Mike Hartenbower vs. Steve Manders Arik Cannon vs. Dan “the Dad” Adams Mike Bennett vs. Nick Aldis Black Taurus vs. El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Gringo Loco (c) vs. Rey Horus (Dreamwave Alternative Championship) Christian Rose vs. Vic Capri (c) (Dreamwave Championship)

Dreamwave are back with this absolutely 100% stacked card, y’all! Stars as far as the eye can see! Hammerstone vs. Dorado! That wild lucha four-way! All with local boys on top for the title, ready to tear the house down!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AIW This Aggression Will Not Stand Man (Feb. 11, 7:30 pm ET)

Riley Rose vs. Shaw Mason Anthony James vs. Austin James vs. Joseline Navarro vs. Space Monkey Isaiah Broner vs. Tyson Riggs Kaplan vs. Sidney von Engeland Cheeseburger vs. Dominic Garrini Chase Oliver vs. Derek Dillinger (c) (AIW Intense Championship)

AIW are bringin’ it with Cheeseburger vs. Dominic Garrini baby!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

GCW / JCW Jersey J-Cup (Feb. 11)

—Session 1 (Feb. 11, 2 pm ET)—

Cole Radrick vs. Dante Leon vs. Dyln McKay vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Marcus Mathers vs. Yoya (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match) Lio Rush vs. Tony Deppen (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match) Joey Janela vs. Starboy Charlie (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match) Alex Shelley vs. Jordan Oliver (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match) Billie Starkz vs. Charles Mason (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match) Alec Price vs. Blake Christian (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match) Arez vs. Komander (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match) Jonathan Gresham vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (Jersey J-Cup First Round Match)

—Session 2 (Feb. 11, 8 pm ET)—

Jersey J-Cup Quarterfinals, Semifinals, & Finals

Boy howdy I do not really need to sell this one, do I? Look at this field! It’s stacked out to the gills and beyond!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Biff Busick vs. Dirty Dango

Beyond are starting us off hot this week with this no-disqualification action, don’t miss it!

Kimber Lee vs. Wheeler YUTA

And here we have some mixed-gender action from Smash up in Canada, enjoy!

wXw Fight Forever

Last but not least we’ve got an hour and a half of free action for y’all from wXw! Axel Tischer takes Yota Tsuji on and more!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.