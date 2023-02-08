Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

According to PW Insider, Alexa Bliss is taking a break from WWE television. There’s no word on how long the break will last but it was noted that it is not injury related.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said there was at least some talk of creating a new championship that Cody Rhodes would have probably won if WWE ended up doing Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania like they wanted to, but that’s obviously not happening now. They are planning to separate the WWE and Universal titles again, though.

Meltzer also said Indi Hartwell was given “a main roster look” this week, so we’ll see if they end up wanting to call her up soon.

For what it’s worth, Booker T said on his podcast that he believes his appearance in the Royal Rumble match will be the last time he ever wrestles.

Dirty Dango, the artist formerly known as Fandango in WWE, told Windy City Slam he signed a one year contract with Impact Wrestling.

