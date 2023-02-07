MLW starts a new chapter on Tuesday night with the revival of MLW Underground to premiere on REELZ.

MLW is bringing the big guns with Alexander Hammerstone defending the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against EJ Nduka in Last Man Standing as the main event of the evening.

This feud has been brewing over the past few months due to Nduka’s cheap ambush attacks. Nduka was tired of waiting for his opportunity, so he kicked the door to demand a world title shot. Hammerstone is not one to back down, so that match was made. Titan versus titan in Last Man Standing.

Give a listen to Hammer’s best promo from this story. Hammerman is going to teach Nduka a lesson in what takes to be at the top of muscle mountain. How will Nduka respond when the going gets tough? (Ignore the advertised date at the end of the video. Obviously, plans changed. The storyline justified it as Nduka holding out for more money due to the danger of Last Man Standing.)

The match is on the calendar. Hammer vs. Nduka: Last Man Standing. pic.twitter.com/RamRSi5vWP — Hammerstone (@alexhammerstone) December 23, 2022

The show will also feature Real1 NZO on the mic with words for Jacob Fatu, the new era British Bulldogs in the house, and Mance Warner looking for a fight. Ole Mancer has come to drink light beer and kick ass, and he’s all out of beer.

MLW revealed the official theme song for MLW Underground. Rock hard to, “Enemies With Benefits,” by Violent Idols.

MLW founder Court Bauer penned a letter for fans new and old who have been along for the ride.

Dear MLW Fan, It’s been more than five years since we embarked on bringing back Major League Wrestling. During that time, we’ve introduced a new generation of wrestlers while showcasing gifted talent who had been underappreciated and underutilized elsewhere. Together we broke through barriers, broadcasting MLW in 60 countries and hitting amazing milestones from live specials to our new Boss Fight Studio action figures to Pay-Per-View. Along the way, you helped build the foundation of MLW by showing up and supporting us. Whether it’s watching us every week, coming to our shows, spreading the word on social media, buying your favorite MLW shirt or just telling a friend about us. You are the heart of MLW. We’ve endured a lot together. From a pandemic to billionaires attempting to cripple the hard work so many have put into your league. For five years MLW has been the best kept secret. Our secret. All we needed was the platform. Now we have the platform with REELZ. Now we have an opportunity to show the world what Major League Wrestling, its roster and its fans are all about. Tonight begins a new chapter for us. Tonight, and every Tuesday at 10pm MLW Underground will be on one of the top 25 networks in cable TV in REELZ. This moment is about more than MLW. It’s an opportunity for wrestlers, fans, and the sport of professional wrestling to usher in a challenger to the status quo. MLW Underground is the culmination of five years of blood, sweat and tears of MLW wrestlers, staff and crew and we couldn’t be more pumped to be here… watching it together with you on REELZ in prime time across the country. Welcome to the Underground! See ya 10pm tonight. Sincerely, Court Bauer

The time is here for MLW to take the next step on their journey. MLW Underground premieres Tuesday night (Feb. 7) at 10 pm ET on REELZ. Get in the mood with the cold open for the broadcast.

With the revival of MLW Underground, that doesn’t men MLW Fusion is sunsetting. Fusion will continue to air Thursdays on Pro Wrestling TV.

In last week’s episode of Fusion, Dr. Dax brought the pain to Vinny Pacifico for victory via Saito suplex. The Samoan Swat Team duo of Juicy Finau & Lance Anoa’i have feasted on the buffet of tag teams in MLW, and now it is time for gold. SST were looking for a title shot, but the FBI (Full Blooded Italians) interrupted instead. Little Guido Maritato & Ray Jaz were defeated with the combo of double Samoan drop from Finau and flying splash from Anoa’i.

The Fusion main event saw Microman, Lince Dorado, & La Estrella topple Delirious, Azteca 31, & Mini Abismo Negro. Estrella had an argument with Dorado and bailed on the match. Dorado made the hot tag to Microman running wild. Microman tagged Dorado then launched for a flying crossbody onto Delirious and Abismo on the outside. Dorado finished the job with a shooting star press to pin Azteca.

MLW Underground airs Tuesdays at 10 pm ET on REELZ. MLW Fusion streams Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Pro Wrestling TV and hits the cable waves Saturdays at 8 pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

