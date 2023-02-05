NWA adds two title fights and the return of Alex Riley to Nuff Said PPV card

NWA is pulling out a blast from the bast for the Nuff Said PPV on February 11. The size of the blast depends of your affinity for former WWE wrestler Alex Riley. That’s right, Miz’s protege is returning to the ring.

A-Ry will be using his real name, Kevin Kiley, to debut in the NWA against EC3.

EC3 is an interesting addition to any #wrestling show. But perhaps even more intriguing is what happens when he meets his former(?) friend, a debuting Kevin Kiley!



Riley signed with WWE in 2007 and was assigned to the FCW developmental territory, where he won the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship. Riley was one step closer to the big show when he participated in the second season of NXT. That was back when NXT was a mock game show competition rather than what it has blossomed into today. Riley was mentored by Miz and brought up to the main roster debuting on Raw in 2010. His mid-card run eventually petered out, and he dropped down to compete in NXT. Riley was released in 2016. As far as I can tell, this upcoming bout in the NWA will be Riley’s first match since losing to Shinsuke Nakamura in NXT on April 28, 2016.

NWA also added a pair of title bouts to the Nuff Said lineup. Kamille’s title reign with the NWA Women’s World Championship has surpassed 600 days. The next challenger for The Brickhouse has her own championship pedigree. Six-time Impact/TNA Knockouts champion Angelina Love was granted the bout. This fight will be personal after Love ambushed Kamille with a kendo stick on Powerrr.

After the vicious attack at #NWAPowerrr Live, @Kamille_brick is seeking revenge at all costs! Will she find it, or has @ActualALove found a way to defeat her?



Kerry Morton will be defending the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship against Alex Taylor. Taylor was part of the winning team in the Champions Series and with that came the right to call his shot at any championship in the NWA.

The card so far for Nuff Said includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Matt Cardona

NWA Women's World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Angelina Love in No DQ

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Kerry Morton (c) vs. Alex Taylor

EC3 vs. Kevin Kiley

The Nuff Said PPV will be available for viewing through Fite TV on February 11.

Are you excited for the wrestling return of Alex Riley?