Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 43 results & Week 44 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 29-Feb. 4 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Vengeance Day, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Vince, Hunter, and Roman might not think so...

... but he can be the face of our company any day.

It took one of the best stories wrestling’s had in a while to beat out the emotional end of Dynamite for top spot. Four of our latest Top Ten came from Royal Rumble’s Bloodline angle; two from AEW’s main event tribute to the late Jamin Pugh.

The Ring General has a lot of supporters around these parts, so you know his Iron Man run was gonna earn him a lot of votes.

Normally, winning a Rumble match would mean sitting in one of the top spots in our Rankings. This year’s winners had to settle for rounding out the Top Five.

A welcome surprise in the women’s Rumble earned some points, edging out another mist-spewing legend from Japan who’s been saying Bye-Bye.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 43

1. Sami Zayn

2. Mark Briscoe

3. Gunther

4. Cody Rhodes

5. Rhea Ripley

6. Roman Reigns

7. Jey Uso

8. Asuka

9. The Great Muta

10. Jay Lethal

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Tribal Chief rises, and a Sandy Fork native reaches for the sky...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Jan. 21

1. Sami Zayn - 153.5

2. Jon Moxley - 122

3. MJF - 83

4. Gunther - 65

5. Wardlow - 56

6. CM Punk - 54

7. Dax Harwood - 41.5

8. Roman Reigns - 40

9. Claudio Castagnoli - 38

10. Mark Briscoe - 37.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.