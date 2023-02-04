You don’t need a dirt sheet report to tell you that WWE is setting up a Logan Paul/Seth Rollins match for WrestleMania 39 (although we do have one of those for you, if you’re interested).

The “Media Megastar” eliminated Seth from the Royal Rumble last Saturday, then boasted & joked about it with former Rollins’ foe Cody Rhodes on his podcast. For his part, Seth sold how upset about the elimination he was by refusing to acknowledge it on Raw. But after a few days to think about it, the Visionary jumped on Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the older Paul brother with the world.

“Alright, look. I was going to avoid this topic but since I’ve seen a few of you guys asking so far about Logan Paul, I don’t know. I don’t know about Logan Paul.

“All I know is that I don’t really like Logan Paul. Yeah, look, ’ll just say it. A lot of us don’t really like Logan Paul. We just don’t. I don’t like Logan Paul. I don’t really need him in my locker room, in my space.

“Great, the guy’s ultra-talented as far as athletic ability is concerned. He snuck up on me at the Rumble and dumped me, fine. Whatever. I took my eyes off the ball — that one’s on me. But don’t go bragging about it like you did something otherworldly. It’s probably the coolest thing Logan’s ever gonna do in his life is throw me out of the Rumble. I just advise him to stay in his lane, I guess is what I would say.

“Cause he’s had what, three or four matches? And again, athletic freak — no doubt about it. But, at the end of the day, he’s just not a wrestler. He doesn’t want to be a wrestler. He just wants to be famous, he doesn’t care about the industry... He’s not a wrestler.

“So I think, best for him to just stay in his lane. Whatever his lane is, I don’t know, like buying counterfeit Pokémon cards. If that’s your lane, stay in that lane. But don’t come knocking on my door, cause I’ll knock you out. And you don’t have your brother for backup, cause he’s about to get cooked by this dude coming up in a couple weeks, and he’s not gonna be around.

“At some point, we’re gonna have to come face-to-face, and I just really don’t think he wants none — as they say, I guess. That’s all I’m gonna say about LP, as they call him. Don’t love him. Come in, do your thing, do your little thing and get your, ‘Oh good, Logan Paul, very good’, your little claps and all that. Have everybody hold your hand, great. But don’t be bragging about throwing me out of the Rumble. That’s just kinda… calling me a clown? Look at this guy, right?

“So that’s all.”