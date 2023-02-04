Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- As of three months ago, WWE’s plan was to have Roman Reigns defeat Sami Zayn in Montreal at Elimination Chamber. That comes from Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, who says Sami Zayn’s unexpected rise in popularity has caused some people inside WWE to think those plans should be changed. Triple H is not one of those people, however.
- According to CNBC, Vince McMahon’s “potential future involvement” with WWE is a “sticking point” with multiple buyers in early negotiations for a sale of the company.
- Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy writes that Piper Niven got approval to drop the “Doudrop” name in December. WWE decided that Royal Rumble was the best time for her to officially re-debut with the name change.
- The Observer notes that Keith Lee’s absence from AEW television is strictly about selling the kayfabe injuries he sustained on the Dec. 21 episode of Dynamite when Mogul Affiliates attacked him with a cinder block. Lee is fine and should be back on TV soon.
- Ivy Nile was a late cut from the women’s Royal Rumble match, according to Meltzer.
- ROH talent have been told that Ring of Honor will begin taping their weekly show during the final weekend of February, according to Fightful Select. The tapings will take place in Orlando, Florida, and will likely kick off the build for Supercard of Honor.
- Per Tokyo Sports, Rizin promoter Nobuyuki Sakakibara is trying to book Kota Ibushi vs. Manny Pacquiao, now that Ibushi is a free agent.
