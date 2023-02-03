Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer was told that Triple H doesn’t see Sami Zayn as a WrestleMania main eventer or face of WWE.

Meltzer adds that even though Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not competing at WrestleMania 39 this year, he left the door open for a match next year at WrestleMania 40.

WrestleVotes heard there are plans to book a three way match for the Intercontinental championship at WrestleMania 39 between Sheamus, GUNTHER, and Drew McIntyre. Multiple people in WWE creative want the match to be “towards the top” of the card.

According to Fightful Select, Vince McMahon was not at Royal Rumble 2023 and had no creative input on the show. One talent told the site that Vince’s absence helped make it one of the easiest Rumbles to deal with in years, partially due to fewer last minute changes.

Bloomberg heard from “a person familiar with management’s thinking” that AEW is considering the idea of starting a streaming service through its current broadcast partner, Warner Bros. Discovery.

Per Tokyo Sports, Keiji Muto said he suffered hamstring tears in both of his legs during his match at The Great Muta Final Bye-Bye.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.