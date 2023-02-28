Former WWE muscleman challenges Tyrus for NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

The NWA 312 PPV has its headline matches for Tyrus and Kamille to defend their world championships in Chicago on April 7. Both bouts were arranged on the latest episode of NWA Powerrr when the challengers declared intentions to cash in their Champions Series title shots.

The NWA is the land of second opportunities. When looking at the roster, names like Tyrus, EC3, Trevor Murdoch, Thom Latimer stand out as wrestlers who have plied their trade in bigger promotions over the years. There is one more name on the list, and that muscleman will be wrestling Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the NWA 312 PPV. Chris Adonis called his shot.

Adonis is better known as “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters from WWE. That is a blast from the past for those who don’t follow NWA on the regular. Masters was famous for his muscular physique and the Masterlock submission.

Masters competed in WWE from 2005 to 2007 and from 2009 to 2011. Masters moved to Impact with the Adonis surname from 2015 to 2018. Surprisingly, he never won a title in either promotion. Adonis has been with the NWA since 2021, and that’s where he found success as a two-time national heavyweight champion. He was also a member of the Strictly Business faction led by Nick Aldis.

Adonis’ message for Tyrus was simple. If he secures the Masterlock, then it is over.

Kamille has held the NWA Women’s World Championship for over 600 days. She shares deep history with the next challenger. La Rosa Negra wants her shot at the NWA 312 PPV.

La Rosa Negra hails from Puerto Rico, where she won the WWC Women’s Championship four times. Rosa has also competed in Ring Warriors, Shine, and Stardom over the years.

When Kamille started training to be a wrestler, she shared the gym with Rosa. Kamille had viewed Rosa as an inspiration in her early career. Now, the tables have turned. Kamille’s potential has come to fruition, and it is Rosa who wants her spot.

Kamille and Rosa hugged as friends, then Kamille issued a stern warning. When they step in the ring with gold on the line, she will consider Rosa as the enemy. Kamille has no mercy for her enemies. Rosa was okay with that. Win or lose, she will give Kamille something to remember.

The card so far for NWA 312 includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Chris Adonis

NWA Women’s World Championship: Kamille (c) vs. La Rosa Negra

NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Cyon (c) vs. EC3

NWA Women’s World Television Championship tournament final

Are you rooting for Chris Adonis to dethrone Tyrus?