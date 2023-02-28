REELZ to stream on Peacock, but MLW will not

This has to sting.

Two weeks after MLW’s anti-trust lawsuit against WWE was dismissed, WWE’s relationship with NBCUniversal-owned Peacock will prevent MLW Underground from streaming on the platform — even though everything else from the network it airs on will be available on the service.

Hollywood Reporter had the scoop that REELZ and Peacock have struck a deal:

The niche cable channel will bring its live linear feed and on-demand programming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service beginning March 1.

This will expand REELZ reach, and allow Peacock to put its most popular program, police reality show On Patrol: Live, on the service. That beefs up the streamer’s offerings with mass market appeal, something WWE also done for them. Which is why the deal doesn’t include the show REELZ broadcasts at 10pm ET each Tuesday:

While it will include the channel’s live linear feed, it will not stream Tuesdays in the 10 p.m. hour, as Reelz airs Major League Wrestling in that hour. Peacock has a streaming deal with the WWE, which has exclusivity in the category on Peacock.

While everything here is legal and above board, it’s unlikely to diminish Court Bauer & MLW’s desire to continue on with their anti-trust claims against WWE — something Bauer’s vowed to do.