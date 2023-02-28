MLW Roundup: John Morrison title fight, two indie wrestlers signed, more!

John Morrison knows how to make an impact, and he’s not even using his Johnny Impact name to do it. Morrison arrived on MLW television during last week’s MLW Underground episode in a sneaky heel swerve.

Morrison came to the aid of Davey Richards only to whack the American Wolf with a chair.

The result was Richards accepting Morrison’s challenge for the MLW National Openweight Championship. Morrison won’t be alone in the building. He is joined Cesar Duran’s gallery of rogues alongside Sam Adonis and Taya Valkyrie.

Morrison won’t even be using one last name. He rolled in under John Hennigan using Johnny Caballero music and was later referred to as Johnny Fusion. This footage was original supposed to be for the Fusion show, then MLW shifted gears when the REELZ deal for Underground became official. Soon enough, the Shaman of Sexy will be known as Johnny Underground. We’ll find out if Morrison can add Johnny Champion to his business card by the end of the night.

The MLW Underground title fight between Richards and Morrison will air Tuesday, February 28 at 10 pm ET on REELZ.

Also on tap for MLW Underground will be the debut match of Billie Starkz and Microman in action. Starkz aims to make a name for herself toward a title shot by wrestling Kayla Kassidy. No doubt that MLW women’s champion Taya will be keeping a close eye on this bout. Microman will team with Lince Dorado to get their swag on against Mini Abismo and Delirious.

On the news front, MLW signed two wrestlers from the indies. This comes hot on the heels of Delmi Exo inking a contract last week. First up is Akira.

Earning an underground rep for being a dangerous combatant with an unusual ability to endure pain and convert it into momentum to triumph in battle, AKIRA is 1000% fearless.



https://t.co/sw7ZImiXjB pic.twitter.com/F6vrZ7XB8V — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 23, 2023

The press release says it all.

Major League Wrestling today announced the signing of AKIRA, as MLW looks to expand its roster, with the arrival of its new hit series, MLW UNDERGROUND on REELZ. AKIRA is a new breed of fighter. Marrying Catch Wrestling and the Deathmatch fighting style, a seemingly unholy matrimony, AKIRA has brought together Inokiism and the crazy deathmatch stigmata of Jun Kasai. He calls this dangerous blend of fighting “CATCH x DEATH”. On a blood-splattered journey of violence and education, AKIRA has traveled to every corner of combat sports, from the world of glass and barbed wire to battling in martial arts and catch-as-catch-can. Earning an underground rep for being a dangerous combatant with an unusual ability to endure pain and convert it into momentum to triumph in battle, AKIRA is 1000% fearless. AKIRA’s goal is to become the best in the world, defy those that held him back, and showcase a new era of fighter with a new way. The AKIRA way. AKIRA will next compete in MLW April 6 in New York City and April 8 in Philadelphia. For more information visit: http://www.MLWtickets.com.

Second is Rickey Shane Page. The hardcore brawler made an impression when debuting in MLW for Battle Riot IV. RSP also competed in a few fights at recent tapings yet to air. Page announced the news himself with a list of goals.

Thanks everyone. Signing my first contract is a HUGE deal for me. I’m ready to get to work. Thank you @MLW

3 goals.

1. Win a championship

2. Action figure

— RSP リッキー・シェーン・ペイジ (@RickeyShanePage) February 27, 2023

Closing with positive vibes. Richard Holliday is in the gym preparing for his comeback after a bout with Hodgkin’s lymphoma cancer.

pic.twitter.com/bPZC2f1QjQ — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) February 28, 2023

