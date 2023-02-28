Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- WWE is considering the idea of Finn Balor wrestling as his “Demon” character at WrestleMania 39, per WRKD Wrestling.
- Their tweet also reminds us that a Demon Finn vs. Brood Edge Hell in a Cell match was planned for Royal Rumble until Edge’s Hollywood schedule got in the way of the build. Fightful Select says there was debate internally at the time about Balor using the Demon gimmick. Some said it didn’t fit with Judgement Day, while others felt the match needed the extra buzz its return would bring.
- Another WrestleMania change from Fightful which fits with this one they reported earlier: WWE planned to have John Cena wrestle Logan Paul at the show until “things changed pretty quickly” last December, and they started setting up Cena vs. Austin Theory for ‘Mania.
- Per Alex McCarthy of the Daily Mail, WWE said “general sale” tickets for Money in the Bank at London’s O2 Arena sold out in under a minute last week: “At one point, there was over 30k WWE fans in the queue, and that was just Ticketmaster.” Single holds, premium seats, and other tickets are expected to be made available soon, however.
- Best Buy currently lists AEW Fight Forever with a March 31, 2023 release date. Fightful’s Will Washington reports talent recently filmed promotional material for the game’s release.
- Vickie Guerrero is expected to leave AEW this summer. Fightful Select reports her contract runs out in July, and she & the company have mutually decided not to renew it.
- MLW is working to get their Underground program that airs Tuesdays on Reelz on the Amazon Prime streaming service, according to Fightful Select.
