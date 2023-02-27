On Mar. 2, 2022, we learned that AEW owner Tony Khan had purchased Ring of Honor from Sinclair Broadcasting. As we approach the one year anniversary of that HUGE announcement, the first ROH TV tapings were held in Orlando over the weekend.

The two nights of tapings featured a mix of legacy ROH talent, AEW wrestlers, free agents, and names from New Japan Pro-Wrestling. In addition to the brand’s titles that have already been featured on AEW television and Khan-produced ROH PPVs, at least one traditional Ring of Honor gimmick returns in the “Proving Ground” match (similar to a Title Eliminator in AEW, where if a potential challenger can beat or take a champion to a draw, they earn a future title shot).

It’s a lot of content — they seem to have filmed four episodes that will build to their Mar. 31 Supercard of Honor PPV in Los Angeles, which would likely make them two hours a piece.

These shows will be available this Thursday (Mar. 2) on ROH’s subscription streaming service Honor Club.

Taped Sat., Feb. 25

• Mark Briscoe def. Slim J • The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett, with Maria Kanellis) def. The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Charlie Bravo) • Zack Sabre Jr. def. Blake Christian to retain the New Japan Television title • Christopher Daniels def. Rohit Raju • Konosuke Takeshita def. Josh Woods • The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun, Toa Liona) def. Joe Keys, Rex Lawless, Leon St. Giovanni; The Embassy are the reigning ROH Six-Man Tag champs, but this appears to have been non-title • Ari Daivari def. Metalik (formerly WWE’s Gran Metalik, using a version of that name rather than the “Mascara Dorado” he previously used in Mexico and when working with AEW & NJPW) • While being interviewed by Ian Riccaboni, ROH Pure champion Wheeler Yuta issued an open challenge. Timothy Thatcher answered, and that match took place later in the taping. • Willow Nightingale def. Lady Frost. She was interviewed by Riccaboni afterwards and said she wants a shot at ROH Women’s champ Athena, who refused. • Claudio Castagnoli def. AR Fox to retain the ROH World title. Eddie Kingston came out, saying he promised Jon Moxley he wouldn’t kick Claudio’s ass in AEW, but this isn’t AEW. Castagnoli left without responding. • Samoa Joe def. Tony Deppen to retain the ROH Television championship. Joe issued an open challenge, which was answered by Mark Briscoe. Briscoe said the title is his destiny. • Dalton Castle & The Boys def. Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas & Marcus Kross • RUSH & Dralistico def. Angelico & Serpentico • Trish Adora def. Billie Starkz • Ari Daivari & Slim J def. Jake Crist & “Manscout” Jake Manning. A post-match angle saw Metalik run in to battle The Trustbusters. He fell to the numbers game, but Blake Christian ran in to make save. • Wheeler Yuta def. Timothy Thatcher to retain the Pure title. Christopher Daniels, BJ Whitmer, and Colt Cabana were the judges. • Yuta cut a promo about the mixed reactions he’s getting, and how with Blackpool Combat Club it’s like he’s on the 1996 Chicago Bulls with Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen. That was his segue to running down the students at New Japan’s LA dojo who think they’re great just because they train with Katsuyori Shibata. That brought out Clark Connors to challenge the champ. • Aussie Open def. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus • Eddie Kingston def. Ben Dejo (aka Jon Cruz/Serpentico) • Afterwards, Kingston demanded a World title shot from Castagnoli. The champ showed up, said, “A man without honor will never be ROH Champion,” and bounced. • Athena def. Willow Nightingale to retain the ROH Women’s title

Taped Sun., Feb. 26

• Claudio Castagnoli def. Willie Mack in a Proving Ground match • Dante Martin def. Mike Bennett. Post-match, The Kingdom attacked Dante Martin before his brother Darius showed up and the heels ran off. • Metalik & Blake Christian def. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari & Slim J) • Eddie Kingston def. Jeeves Kay. Castagnoli was enjoying some coffee at ringside during the match, as one does. It spilled on his shirt when Eddie through Jeeves into him during the match. • Athena def. Hyan in a Proving Ground match • Silas Young def. Marcus Kross. Young was on the mic afterwards but was interrupted by Shane Taylor, which set up a match for later. • The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona) def. Dalton Castle & The Boys to retain the ROH Six-Man championship. The winners jumped the losers post-match, so AR Fox, Blake Christian & Metalik made the save. • Skye Blue def. Lady Frost • Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal def. The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum). Aussie Open came out and challenged Daniels & Sydal; honorable men that they are, the veterans accepted. • Wheeler Yuta def. Clark Connors to retain the Pure title with Dean Malenko, BJ Whitmer, and Colt Cabana as judges. • In a follow-up promo, Yuta said he’s no longer a student and wants the head of the dojo, Shibata. Castagnoli joined him in the ring and both BCC members raised their belts. • Mark Briscoe def. Tony Nese • AR Fox, Gran Metalik & Blake Christian def. The Trustbusters. The Embassy attacked after the bell. • Trish Adora def. Madison Rayne • La Faccion Ingobernable (RUSH & Dralistico) def. Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus • Matt Taven def. Darius Martin • Brian Cage def. Tony Deppen • Shane Taylor def. Silas Young • Billie Starkz def. Miranda Alize • Aussie Open def. Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal • Samoa Joe def. Cheeseburger to retain the ROH TV title • As he is wont to do, Joe continued his assault on Cheeseburger after the match, which brought out Mark Briscoe to chase him off. Briscoe then cut a show-closing promo vowing to take the belt from Joe.

Sound worth your $9.99?

H/T Wrestling Observer, Fightful