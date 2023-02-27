Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Original plans for WrestleMania 39 before The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was taken off the table called for Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre to wrestle Seth Rollins for the WWE championship, according to Fightful Select. Once it became clear The Rock wouldn’t make the show, those plans changed.
- WrestlingNews.co is claiming some wrestlers in WWE aren’t happy about “legends and celebrities” taking up slots on the WrestleMania 39 card, meaning they will be left off the show.
- Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said he expects Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks will get big money offers from both WWE and AEW when they become free agents. The Bucks will likely decide based on their families; Omega on if main roster WWE is a career goal of his or not.
- Per the Wrestling Observer, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio will happen at WrestleMania 39, and it’s been planned for months to hold off on their first singles match against each other for this show.
- PW Insider says Zoey Stark worked WWE live events this past weekend so they could “get a look at how she does before main roster audiences.”
- San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle told TMZ Sports he would be open to working with WWE when he finishes up his NFL career.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...