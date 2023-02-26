AAA wants you to remember Bryan Danielson, Sami Zayn used to wrestle for them

Things that make you go hmmmm...

AAA released an interesting video about the top five wrestlers you didn’t know wrestled for the promotion. The audio is in Spanish, but the highlights can still be enjoyed.

5. X-Pac

Sean Waltman had a run in AAA from 2007 to 2009. He was brought in by Konnan to join the evil foreigner faction La Legión Extranjera. Waltman later turned on the group to form his own faction called D-Generation Mex, alongside Rocky Romero and Alex Koslov.

4. Rob Van Dam

RVD made his way south to compete against Dr. Wagner Jr. for the AAA Latin American Championship in the main event of Triplemania XIX on June 18, 2011. Wagner prevailed to become the inaugural titleholder. RVD was a superstar in TNA at the time.

3. Bryan Danielson

The Hart Foundation 2.0 duo of Teddy Hart and Jack Evans called in a favor from the American Dragon. Danielson competed in a three-way trios elimination bout at Triplemania XVI on June 13, 2008. Danielson was plying his trade as a top guy in ROH at the time, and it was about one year before going to WWE. The Hart Foundation & Danielson competed against La Familia De Tijuana (Extreme Tiger, Halloween, & TJ Extreme) and the Mexican Powers (Crazy Boy, Ricky Marvin, & Ultimo Gladiador). Danielson was right in the thick of the action as a opposed to getting lost in the shuffle. He was even busted open the hard way. Unfortunately for Danielson, the Mexican Powers earned the win.

2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn’s name comes with an asterisk. It all depends on if you want to believe the dubious rumors that Zayn was the man under the El Generico mask. El Generico strolled into AAA as a pal of Jack Evans for a trios bout with Xtreme Tiger against Billy Boy, Decnis, & Dark Ozz in 2010. El Generico was with ROH at the time. The masked man’s visit was brief, but he made an impression by planting seeds of tension between Evans and partner Xtreme Tiger over the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship. El Generico pointed out that Evans can’t call himself the best if he doesn’t have the belt. Evans would go on to win the cruiserweight title later that year.

Watch part 1 and part 2 of El Generico’s trios bout in AAA.

1. AJ Styles

Styles had a pair of matches at Verano de Escandalo in 2006 teaming with Low Ki, Samoa Joe, and Homicide for TNA versus AAA. Styles returned to AAA in 2011 as part of a TNA invasion angle to battle El Mesias (aka Mil Muertes, Ricky Banderas) at Guerra de Titanes. Styles’ job was roadblock to Mesias earning a shot at Jeff Jarrett and the AAA Mega Championship. Styles failed, and Mesias would win AAA’s top title from Jarrett the next year. Styles got his win back in 2013 when defending the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in AAA.

Bonus: Scarlett Bordeaux

I’m adding Scarlett as a bonus pick to point out that her debut match is AAA’s most popular video on YouTube with over 34 million views. Second place is 9.5 million views for Lady Shani versus Faby Apache in mask versus hair.

How many of these did you know? Which is your favorite guest appearance in AAA?