Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 46 results & Week 47 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 19-25 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Dynamite, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

We’ve been that way for weeks, Sam...

Montreal’s favorite son — and the monster who crushed his and our dreams — ran away with this one.

The new IWGP Women’s champ gave ‘em a heck of a run, though. The former titleholder did her part here as well as she did at Battle in the Valley, finishing in the Top Ten just ahead of the guy who ended New Japan’s Switchblade Era.

WWE’s latest PLE was also represented by the winner of the Women’s Chamber match, and the person who made us say “HOLY $#!+” the most in the Men’s version.

AEW offered up an indecisive member of their women’s roster, a long overdue signee, and apparently a whole lot of anticipation for Dark Order’s remaining masked man in a main event spot.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 46

1. Sami Zayn

2. Roman Reigns

3. Mercedes Moné

4. Asuka

5. Montez Ford

6. Ruby Soho

7. Mark Briscoe

8. Evil Uno

9. KAIRI

10. Eddie Kingston

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the Head of the Table grabbed a seat in the Top Five, and Chick joined the logjam in ninth place...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 18

1. Sami Zayn - 179.5

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 86

4. Gunther - 65

5. Roman Reigns - 56.5

6. Wardlow - 56

7. CM Punk - 54

8. Bryan Danielson - 43

9. (tie) Dax Harwood - 41.5

9. (tie) Mark Briscoe - 41.5

9. (tie) Samoa Joe - 41.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.