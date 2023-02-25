ROH reveals first TV main event in Tony Khan era

Ring of Honor is embarking a new era for television under Tony Khan. This weekend marks the first TV taping since the change in ownership. For anyone worried about the shows being ROH Dark, worry no longer. Khan revealed the main event for the March 2 debut, and it is a good one.

Claudio Castagnoli will be defending the ROH World Championship against AR Fox. This match stems from Top Flight & AR Fox winning the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale.

This Thursday, March 2

First ROH tv main event of new era@ringofhonor World Title Match@ClaudioCSRO vs @ARealFoxx



The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox! pic.twitter.com/xUpbJIX71c — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 25, 2023

This match will mark Claudio’s fourth title defense of his second world championship reign. Since taking the belt back from Chris Jericho at Final Battle in December 2022, Claudio has mowed down Josh Woods, Christopher Daniels, and Blake Christian. For Claudio’s first reign, he won the title from Jonathan Gresham then knocked off Konosuke Takeshita, Dustin Rhodes, Ari Daivari, and Dax Harwood as challengers.

The ROH television program is coming in hot on Thursday, March 2 at 7 pm ET. The episodes will be available for viewing through the ROH app and WatchROH.com.

Thank you everyone at the sold out @UniversalORL tapings for the debut @ringofhonor weekly series, streaming every Thursday night on the ROH app or https://t.co/520ivBM0yA



It will be a great show each week, & tonight's taping will feature some great wrestling to start a new era! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 25, 2023

The return of ROH TV marks the road to the Supercard of Honor PPV on March 31.

On Friday March 31st, wrestling fans from around the world will descend on Los Angeles for one of the most anticipated events of the year.

Ring of Honor presents #SupercardOfHonor LIVE from the Galen Center at USC.



Tickets are on sale NOW! | https://t.co/jzp8mHNJ5V pic.twitter.com/leq7VgFApf — ROH - Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) February 25, 2023

Is Claudio Castagnoli versus AR Fox for the ROH World Championship enough for you to tune in on March 2?