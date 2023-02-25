 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROH reveals first TV main event in Tony Khan era

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
Ring of Honor is embarking a new era for television under Tony Khan. This weekend marks the first TV taping since the change in ownership. For anyone worried about the shows being ROH Dark, worry no longer. Khan revealed the main event for the March 2 debut, and it is a good one.

Claudio Castagnoli will be defending the ROH World Championship against AR Fox. This match stems from Top Flight & AR Fox winning the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale.

This match will mark Claudio’s fourth title defense of his second world championship reign. Since taking the belt back from Chris Jericho at Final Battle in December 2022, Claudio has mowed down Josh Woods, Christopher Daniels, and Blake Christian. For Claudio’s first reign, he won the title from Jonathan Gresham then knocked off Konosuke Takeshita, Dustin Rhodes, Ari Daivari, and Dax Harwood as challengers.

The ROH television program is coming in hot on Thursday, March 2 at 7 pm ET. The episodes will be available for viewing through the ROH app and WatchROH.com.

The return of ROH TV marks the road to the Supercard of Honor PPV on March 31.

Is Claudio Castagnoli versus AR Fox for the ROH World Championship enough for you to tune in on March 2?

