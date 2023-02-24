Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer says WWE was “very concerned about Sami [Zayn] chants” during Cody Rhodes’ appearance on Raw this week, which is why Paul Heyman interrupted Cody so quickly. WWE is worried that Sami chants can hurt Cody’s momentum heading into WrestleMania 39, so they designed the segment so the audience wouldn’t have much time to get those chants going.
- According to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, WWE’s Backlash event will take place on May 6, while the King & Queen of the Ring event will take place on Saturday, May 27. These are both Premium Live Events taking place on Saturdays. It’s worth noting that AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view is scheduled for May 28, so WWE and AEW will both be running major events that weekend.
- WWE’s next Saudi Arabia show is scheduled for the month of May, but it is unknown which of the aforementioned events will take place there.
- The events page of WWE’s web site has quietly added Ronda Rousey to the lineup for next week’s (Feb. 27) episode of Raw in Grand Rapids, Michigan, which suggests she will make an appearance on the show.
- WRKD Wrestling claims that “the idea of Shawn Michaels forcing Grayson Waller to face off against a debuting Dragon Lee” has been discussed for NXT.
- Per Meltzer, the AEW: All Access reality show is the replacement for Rhodes to the Top.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez was given the impression that AEW: All Access will be “a really intriguing show” with “a lot of good stuff” and “a lot of interesting things” that fans have previously heard about.
