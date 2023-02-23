Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it's just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Though he specified that he couldn’t confirm it “at all”, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that a WWE talent told him they thought Vince McMahon was back working in WWE creative. He later updated that after speaking with “sources in WWE that would be in a position to know” who told him the talent’s “fears are unfounded.”
- Wade Keller of PWTorch also tweeted: “I was told flat out today that Vince McMahon is not back involved in WWE Creative.”
- Sapp also tweeted that there was “a lot of truth” in MJF’s promo on Dynamite last night, specifically that “he and his fiancee did have a split.”
- Still not much in the way of details, but while Fightful Select was following up on what happened with Trish Stratus’ planned appearance on Monday’s Raw, sources said that a program involving Stratus, Becky Lynch and “possibly other high level stars” was in the works as of last week.
- There’s speculation elsewhere that Stratus will turn heel and eventually team with Bayley against Becky Lynch & Lita. In this scenario, Trish was pulled from this week’s episode because WWE didn’t think she’d be booed in Ottawa.
- Based on advertisements for July’s Money in the Bank PLE in London, it doesn’t look like Roman Reigns will be working the show.
- Spectrum Cable has “AEW Forbidden Door” on their PPV schedule for June 24, 2023.
