Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

SHP 3 Years Later (Feb. 24, 8 pm ET)

Bobby Orlando vs. Stan Stylez Orin Veidt vs. Dyln McKay Deklan Grant vs. Ryan Redfield Matt Tremont vs. Ryan Radix Allie Katch vs. Tim Donst Bam Sullivan vs. “Low Life” Louie Ramos (Deathmatch) Conor Claxton vs. EFFY The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) vs. Ugly Ducklings (Lance Lude & Rob Killjoy)

Sean Henderson Presents are celebrating their third anniversary and doing it in style as the Kirks clash with the Ducks, Claxton takes on EFFY, and my personal obvious highlight, Tim Donst comes to fight Allie Katch!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Remarkable Better Than the Best 2 (Feb. 24, 8 pm ET)

Christina Marie vs. Clara Carreras vs. Tina San Antonio vs. Vicious Vicki (RW Women’s Championship) Remarkable Rumble Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai), Cono Cappucia, & Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. Dezmond Cole, Fight or Die (Chris Barton & Dominick Denaro), Ken Broadway, & Percy Ryan (Steel Cage Warzone Match)

Remarkable Wrestling are coming in hot with a card that can only be described as remarkable because I’m not afraid of being a hack when it makes my life easier! We got a big cage tag featuring all of the existing champs in the company, the crowning of a women’s champion, and a rumble!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

B!P Plastic Cup Politics (Feb. 25, 7 pm ET)

Aysha vs. Haley Dylan 50 Cal vs. CPA vs. Delightful Dan the God Damn Candy Man vs. King Crab Bobby Orlando vs. Dante Drago 35MM Magic (Angelo Carter & JGeorge) vs. Team TNT (Terrell & Terrence Hughes) Gangrel vs. Jeremy Leary Andy Brown (c) vs. Allie Katch (B!P Bedlam Championship) Kevin Blackwood vs. TJ Crawford

Blitzkrieg! Pro have a hell of a card lined up this month, with D-Von Dudley managing his sons against 35MM Magic, Gangrel in action against Leary, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

ETU Lightning in the Bottle (Feb. 26, 3 pm ET)

B3CCA vs. Ultra Violette The Kirks (Brandon & Kasey Kirk) vs. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) Natural Vibes (Big Boss Shimizu & KZY) vs. the SAT (Joey & Jose Maximo) Danny Demanto vs. Matt Cardona Jordan Oliver vs. Marcus Mathers (ETU Key to the East #1 Contender’s Match) AKIRA vs. Matt Tremont (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

Expect the Unexpected have a card that you should expect to be truly great, with Natural Vibes taking on the by god SAT, Tremont defending the IWTV title against Akira, Matt Cardona in action and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Beyond Perfection or Vanity (Feb. 26, 7 pm ET)

CPA vs. Max Caster Aaron Rourke vs. Bobby Orlando vs. Dezmond Cole vs. Ichiban Allie Katch vs. Love, Doug Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. the Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) Andy Brown vs. SLADE Ray Jaz vs. Rickey Shane Page Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) (c) (IWTV Independent Wrestling Tag Team Championship) Ryan Clancy vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

Last but not least, Beyond are ready to tear down the house again! They got RSP and ZSJ in, Violence Is Forever defend the IWTV tag titles, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Delmi Exo vs. Masha Slamovich

Starting off sprinty fresh with Limitless action for you this week, check it out!

Jonathan Gresham vs. Zack Sabre, Jr.

And Beyond bring us this gem from a classic series between two of the greatest technicians walking this earth today, don’t miss it!

Anthony Henry vs. Kevin Blackwood

Last but not least we go back to Limitless for this bad boy, check it out!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.