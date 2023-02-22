Last Saturday, Mercedes Varnado worked her first match since last May, her first in New Japan Pro-Wresting, her first as her new character Mercedes Moné. She won the IWGP Women’s championship, and celebrated with her friends & loved ones.

She’s keeping that momentum going this week — and not just in her wrestling career. Variety reports Varnado has signed to UTA (United Talent Agency) ”for representation in all areas.” Their story continues, “The agency will help her secure new opportunities across film, television, theater and more.”

It also specifies that Varnado “will continue to be repped by her Advocate, Keven Undergaro.” Undergaro is a writer & producer who created Afterbuzz TV. He’s married to Maria Menounos.

Variety, of course, spends more time on Varnado’s resumé. In addition to the things she accomplished in WWE as Sasha Banks, and her role in season two of The Mandalorian, that includes these impressive sounding stats about the influence of her presence on NJPW’s Jan. 4 Tokyo Dome show:

In January 2023, she appeared in New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17, which helped the company generate over 900,000 new users — the most in NJPW world history — and sell over 25k tickets, which marks the highest ticket sales for a non-WWE live event in the last three years.

There’s no mention of the film Varnado wrapped on before she headed to Japan for her first appearance as Moné, but that’s probably because UTA is aiming higher.