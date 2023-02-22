Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

WrestlingNews.co claims Batista will headline this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE is indeed going ahead with Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar vs. Omos at WrestleMania 39.

He also said plans still call for Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler to win the women’s tag team titles at WrestleMania, so we’ll have to see what that means for Damage CTRL.

According to PW Insider, in recent weeks WWE employees have felt like they are once again “walking on eggshells” since Vince McMahon’s return and the pending sale of the company. Morale isn’t as bad as it once was, but it’s apparently gotten worse in recent weeks.

Fightful Select says Andrade isn’t expected back in AEW until the spring.

