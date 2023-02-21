Matt Cardona is a coward.

Those aren’t my words. I fully recognize Cardona’s status as the death match king. No, no, no. That harsh statement came from the mouth of Bully Ray.

Cardona put the blame on Bully for preventing him from winning the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the Nuff Said PPV. As a result, Cardona proclaimed that he was going to save the NWA from Bully Ray.

First things first. Cardona had business in the ring for a singles match against Odinson on Powerrr. Cardona had the upper hand after ramming Odinson into the ring steps. Cardona charged for the Reboot running boot, but Odinson caught him to fire up for a European uppercut and a swinging neckbreaker. Odinson went for the airplane spin slam, however, Cardona countered for a flatliner. Cardona hit the Reboot for a pin. Odinson kicked out. Cardona went high-risk for a flying Radio Silence leg lariat. Odinson dodged then connected on a massive running shoulder block. 1, 2, Cardona placed his foot on the ropes to break the count.

The action turned wacky for the finish. Odinson charged into the corner. Cardona pulled the referee in front as a shield. Odinson stopped short and removed the ref from danger. That’s when Cardona struck with an illegal object to the head. Cardona picked up the easy pin for victory.

Cardona sauntered over to the interview podium cocksure and always ready. He threatened Bully from afar as a dead man on borrowed time. Cardona challenged Bully to name the time and place for a fight. Little did Cardona know that Bully was in the building.

Bully answered the call, so Cardona sassed him. Cardona claimed that Bully was jealous that he has never been NWA worlds champion. Cardona shouted that he will wrestle Bully, as long as Bully goes through Mike Knox first. So much for that tough talk.

Bully pointed to the ring and called for Cardona to do it now. When Cardona hid behind Kyle Davis, Bully encouraged the fans to chant, “Matt’s a coward!”

The specific details are sketchy at the moment, but it seems Cardona and Bully are on a collision course sooner than later. Bully will have to beat Mike Knox first, which is a task he has accomplished before. Cardona will no doubt figure out a way to arrange the showdown in his favor. Bully has no fear of Cardona, so he’ll likely agree to the conditions.

This was a funny segment available to view on Powerrr. Even though Cardona is always ready to be a weasel, Bully wasn’t exactly righteous by challenging a man who just had a match.

Do you agree with the claim that Matt Cardona is a coward?