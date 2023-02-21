The Tuesday Night Delight returns to Major League Wrestling. John Morrison is back with MLW.

Morrison will arrive on MLW Underground at 8pm ET Tuesday night on REELZ. His last appearance with MLW was in 2018. Wife Taya Valkyrie is currently aligned with the notorious Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto), so it seems very likely that Morrison will have a rudo edge reminiscent of his Johnny Mundo persona in Lucha Underground. The official preview teases Morrison arriving with a surprise in mind.

The feature attraction for MLW Underground is an interpromotional world title bout. Alexander Hammerstone is game to defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship against DragonGate’s Yamato. He is a ten-time Open the Twin Gate champion, along with winning numerous other accolades in Japan.

The rest of the lineup for MLW Underground includes Sam Adonis versus Calvin Tankman and the Billington Bulldogs versus the Full Blooded Italians. Last week, NZO used brass knuckles to sucker punch Mance Warner in a street fight. This week, Ole Mancer is on the prowl for payback.

In other news, MLW signed Delmi Exo to the women’s featherweight division.

Delmi Exo signs with MLW https://t.co/3GsTMfYjWP — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) February 20, 2023

Exo is the sister of Ashley Vox for the Sea Stars tag team. Exo commented on this next step for her career. “I’m not quite good at putting into words how much this means to me. Thank you for everyone who supported me up to this point. I hope to make you proud. For now it’s time to put my head down and get to work!”

For the final tidbit of news, MLW announced a broadcast deal in the UK with Ayozat for the Underground program. MLW’s flagship offering will air Mondays on SKY channel 191 starting on March 6.

