CM Punk was at Battle in the Valley, and KENTA had a message for him

By Sean Rueter
Bayley wasn’t the only big non-WWE name in attendance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle in the Valley on Saturday night (Feb. 18).

Currently exiled AEW star CM Punk was seated in the upper deck. This fan with a ticket in the same section tweeted numerous pictures in addition to this one of Punk with Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen and Impact Knockout Gisele Shaw.

Which, hey — while we may be wondering about his future in the business, it’s good to see Punk out & about, enjoying some pro wrestling! But it also made for a bit of an awkward moment when it came time for the Strong Openweight title bout.

(This person obviously meant KENTA... dang autocorrect.)

For the uninitiated, New Japan’s KENTA (who for a time was WWE’s Hideo Itami) has long accused Punk of stealing the Go To Sleep finisher from him. At times he’s been playful about it. Other times? Not so much. For his part, Punk has either ignored or no sold KENTA’s jabs, and flat out rejected challenges for a match.

We do know the Bullet Club member enjoyed winning in a belt in the presence of his nemesis, and doing so with the move he says Punk took from him without permission.

We know because KENTA couldn’t help using it take a shot about it...

Will this beef ever get squashed? I doubt it, but it’s a never say never business. I mean, who thought Punk would ever be sitting in the stands near Dave Meltzer when KENTA used the GTS on his old Nexus nemesis Fred “Darren Young” Rosser?

