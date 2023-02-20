CM Punk was at Battle in the Valley, and KENTA had a message for him

Bayley wasn’t the only big non-WWE name in attendance at New Japan Pro-Wrestling Battle in the Valley on Saturday night (Feb. 18).

Currently exiled AEW star CM Punk was seated in the upper deck. This fan with a ticket in the same section tweeted numerous pictures in addition to this one of Punk with Rancid’s Lars Frederiksen and Impact Knockout Gisele Shaw.

I’m in the same section as CM Punk!!!



And Lars!!! #njbitv pic.twitter.com/D5hPu9eBiW — Poppin’ Sugar Rubis ♦️ (@madrigrober) February 19, 2023

Which, hey — while we may be wondering about his future in the business, it’s good to see Punk out & about, enjoying some pro wrestling! But it also made for a bit of an awkward moment when it came time for the Strong Openweight title bout.

(This person obviously meant KENTA... dang autocorrect.)

Go 2 Sleep Club featuring Kenya and CM Punk. #NJPW #BattleInTheValley pic.twitter.com/GJ5A0grrMu — Alex @ Battle in the Valley 2/18 (@anamelessrage) February 19, 2023

For the uninitiated, New Japan’s KENTA (who for a time was WWE’s Hideo Itami) has long accused Punk of stealing the Go To Sleep finisher from him. At times he’s been playful about it. Other times? Not so much. For his part, Punk has either ignored or no sold KENTA’s jabs, and flat out rejected challenges for a match.

We do know the Bullet Club member enjoyed winning in a belt in the presence of his nemesis, and doing so with the move he says Punk took from him without permission.

Got to see Kenta hit his GTS with CM Punk in the audience pic.twitter.com/pen2Obzi1m — Henry Gilbert (@hEnereyG) February 19, 2023

We know because KENTA couldn’t help using it take a shot about it...

I heard that my biggest fan in the world came to arena last night.

I hope he enjoyed REAL Go2Sleep — KENTA aka Lil’K (@KENTAG2S) February 19, 2023

Will this beef ever get squashed? I doubt it, but it’s a never say never business. I mean, who thought Punk would ever be sitting in the stands near Dave Meltzer when KENTA used the GTS on his old Nexus nemesis Fred “Darren Young” Rosser?