The New Japan Dream Team is getting a title shot

New Japan teased a couple of dream teams at the end of last weekend’s Battle in the Valley show. Unfortunately, we’re going to have to wait a while longer to see if we ever get the IWGP Championship Power Trip duo of Kazuchika Okada & Mercedes Moné in mixed tag action.

Thank you San Jose.

Thank you Tanahashi san.

Thank you Monè. pic.twitter.com/HE9E5x3exC — オカダ・カズチカ (@rainmakerXokada) February 19, 2023

But the reunion Okada teased before sharing the ring with the Legit C.E.O. is happening on NJPW’s Mar. 6 Anniversary show. After beating Hiroshi Tanahashi in their latest clash on Saturday night in San Jose, the champ will team with his legendary rival for an IWGP Heavyweight Tag title shot next month in Tokyo.

The Two Aces will challenge reigning champs Bishamon (Okada’s CHAOS teammates Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI, who won the belts from FTR at Wrestle Kingdom). Win or lose there, Okada & Tanahashi are already booked for a match against rising stars Shota Umino & Ren Narita on Mar. 11 in what should be a big moment in the careers of the younger wrestlers.

A mammoth tag team battle March 11 in Nagoya!



Tanahashi and Okada face Ren Narita and Shota Umino for the first time!



An incredible generational clash, as well as the second round of New Japan Cup action!https://t.co/AkzBBvG01r#njpw #njcup pic.twitter.com/glbFBcSrdm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 20, 2023

Both shows will feature matches from NJPW’s next tournament, the New Japan Cup, which starts on Mar. 5. Here’s the bracket for that, which has first round match-ups and dates for each round’s action:

Give us your pick to raise the Cup, and let us know if you think Tana & Okada will add tag gold (or more tag gold, in Tanahashi’s case) to their Hall of Fame resumes, in the comments below.