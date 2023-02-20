 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayley looked like a million bucks supporting Mercedes Moné at NJPW Battle in the Valley

By Sean Rueter
If your friends will fly to Japan just to see you make an entrance, say a few words, and hit one move, you know they’ll catch a flight to California to see your first match in almost a year.

And when Mercedes Moné (real name Mercedes Varnado, fka WWE’s Sasha Banks) wrestled her first match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling on Saturday in San Jose, that’s what Bayley, Tamina & Trinity “Naomi” Fatu did. You know they wouldn’t want to miss seeing Mercedes win the IWGP Women’s title in a banger at Battle in the Valley.

We know this for a few reasons. One, the internet doesn’t miss anything...

... and, two, because there are also backstage pics of Moné with her three former WWE co-workers (and her brother, Joshua). She shared them in her Instagram Story, tagging the photographer/videographer who posted the originals:

Friendship is magic. Friendship that involves coordinating your entire outfit to support your bestie’s new gimmick? As the old commercials used to say... “Priceless”.

