According to Fightful Select, the rumors of Triple H being underwhelmed by wrestlers he brought back aren’t accurate and, in fact, many of those brought back were told roster depth was a big reason for their return.

WrestleVotes told GiveMeSport that “Triple H tasked the creative team with coming up with ideas for Jay White’s debut, should he join WWE.” That report also claimed Kota Ibushi’s name came up at a recent meeting about potential free agent signings.

A rumor apparently went around about Ace Steel being at Royal Rumble to negotiate CM Punk’s return to WWE. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that Steel wasn’t at the Rumble, and that Punk is still under contract to AEW.

Per Fightful, WWE is still interested in bringing back the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering is “heading up negotiating the deal.”

The Wrestling Observer says that Riho could be back in AEW “as early as next week or soon thereafter.”

On the FTR with Dax Harwood podcast, Dax said that even though he and Cash Wheeler are taking time off from AEW right now, they would return early if Tony Khan asks them to.

Bodyslam.net says Colby Corino signed a contract with WWE last week and he will report to NXT “very soon.”

