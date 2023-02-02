MLW Roundup: SuperFight changes for Taya Valkyrie, new league sponsor, more!

The countdown is on for SuperFight. MLW’s next live event on February 4 in Philadelphia will be taped for television. The headlining attraction is a rematch between Alexander Hammerstone and Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Biggest rematch in MLW history.



Philly Feb 4

The advertised lineup for SuperFight includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Lince Dorado (c) vs. Delirious

MLW World Women's Featherweight Championship: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Billie Starkz

DragonGate Twin Gate Championship: Kzy & Big Boss (c) vs. Little Guido & Ray Jaz

John Hennigan vs. Willie Mack

Davey Richards vs. Lio Rush

No Ropes Catch Wrestling: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane

Dumpster Match: NZO vs. Microman vs. Mance Warner vs. wild card opponent

Hardcore Battle of the Bastards: Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders B3CCA vs. Delmi Exo

Calvin Tankman vs. AKIRA

Sam Adonis vs. La Estrella

Samoan Swat Team (Lance Anoa’i & Juicy Finau) vs. Mane Event (Midas Black & Jay Lyon)

The big change was Taya Valkyrie’s opponent in defending the MLW World Women’s Featherweight Championship. Delmi Exo was originally on tap to challenge La Wera Loca but plans changed for Billie Starkz to get the call. Apparently, Cesar Duran pulled some strings in a power play in favor of Taya.

Billie Starkz vs. Taya Valkyrie this Saturday in Philly https://t.co/wKcPxOmbej — MLW Underground on REELZ (@MLW) January 30, 2023

Doing business with Cesar Duran’s Azteca Lucha clientele will no doubt cost MLW a pretty penny. Well, the good news is that MLW signed a new sponsorship agreement for an influx of cash.

MLW announced a partnership with BetOnline.ag as sponsor and official sportsbook partner of the league. MLW CEO Court Bauer explained, “Sports gaming is embedded in all forms of sports and a partner like BetOnline goes hand-in-hand with MLW and our distinct combat sports product. Just as they are a leader in the rapidly growing sports gaming space, MLW aims to lead in a time when pro wrestling has never been hotter, and we’re looking forward to all the ways this partnership will grow.”

In the world of MLW’s weekly Fusion broadcast, Taya retained the featherweight title in a scrap against Trish Adora last week. Taya was assisted by the unscrupulous hands of Cesar Duran. The champ benefit from physical interference by Duran to win the match. Sam Adonis debuted under Duran’s guidance for a quick win over Johnny Patch. Adonis also dumped a trashcan over Microman. The episode even aired a dandy of a match between YAMATO and Shun Skywalker in DragonGate. I give that bout thumbs up to go check out.

This week’s episode of Fusion features three contests. Microman, Lince Dorado, and La Estrella team up against Delirious, Mini Abismo Negro, and Azteca 33 for trios action. Microman and Lince have an opportunity to take out the trash in disposing of Duran’s henchman Azteca 33. On the tag team scene, the SST (Samoan Swat Team) battle the FBI (Full Blooded Italians). Both teams are positioning for a title shot, and a win would go a long way toward the goal. In addition, Doctor Dax wrestles Vinny Pacifico. Expect Dax to inflict pain.

MLW Fusion streams Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Pro Wrestling TV and hits the cable waves Saturdays at 8 pm ET on beIN SPORTS.

