Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Not everyone was prepared for Brock Lesnar’s “freak out” after his Royal Rumble elimination, per Fightful Select. Some in the ring didn’t know Lesnar would be throwing things at them, but “it’s Brock, so expect anything and everything.”

There is some heat on Lesnar for throwing referee Eddie Orengo over the barricade, which was also unplanned. Orengo was supposed to lift Cody Rhodes’ arm after he won the Rumble, but that had to be changed after he was taken to the back to sell Brock’s attack (Orengo may also have suffered a legit foot injury).

One Fightful source said that while some people backstage were upset, “heat is a relative term for Brock Lesnar. He’s not going to get in trouble.”

Variety reports that John Cena arrived in Australia this week to start filming for his next movie (Peter Farrelly’s Ricky Stanicky, also starring Zac “Kevin Von Erich” Efron). That means that if Cena is working WrestleMania 39, he probably won’t be around for much of the build to it.

Tony Khan told Busted Open that AEW would “certainly have to consider” signing Kota Ibushi if they got a chance.

After Kurt Angle’s comments about his health made the rounds, a representative for Hulk Hogan told Entertainment Tonight that “Everything is OK with [Hogan].” They also said that he doesn’t need a cane to walk.

The fourth season of Dark Side of the Ring has been filming, according to PW Insider. The site’s confirmed episodes on Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome, and Bam Bam Bigelow.

Aliyah tweeted that she’s been cleared to return since Oct. 27, which probably means creative has nothing for the SmackDown talent.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.