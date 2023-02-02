Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AIW Join the Swarm (Feb. 4, 7:30 pm ET)

Isaiah Broner vs. Sam Holloway Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Money Shot (Elijah Dead & Zach Nystrom) Pretty Boy Smooth vs. Shaw Mason Philly-Marino Experience (Marino Tenaglia & Philly Collins) vs. Youthanazia (Josh Prohibition & Matt Cross) (Akron Street Fight) Bitcoin Boiz (Eric Taylor & Mikey Montgomery) (c) vs. Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) (AIW Tag Team Championship) Alec Price vs. Dominic Garrini Joshua Bishop (c) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (AIW Absolute Championship) Derek Dillinger (c) vs. Joey Janela vs. Paul London vs. Wes Barkley (AIW Intense Championship)

AIW are back and running hot with this bad boy full of pro wrestling violence for y’all! Paul London returns in a dream-match four-way, Youthanazia take it to PME in a street fight and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks!

WCP Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge (Feb. 4, 7 pm PT)

Alan Angels & Kevin Blackwood vs. Creature Feature (El Chupacabra & Lazarus) Jack Cartwheel, Kevin Knight, & Starboy Charlie vs. Lee Moriarty & the Conglomerate (Alpha Zo & D-Rogue) Adam Thornstowe vs. Vinnie Massaro Jordan Cruz vs. Super Beast Abigail Warren vs. Allie Katch “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Viento Brooke Havok vs. Masha Slamovich Nick Wayne vs. Titus Alexander (c) (WCP Heavyweight Championship)

West Coast Pro have a good friendly violent slate of fun for y’all, with everybody from Lee Moriarty to Mike Bailey in action!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

H2O Kings of the No Ring 2 (Feb. 5, )

Alex Stretch vs. Chris Bradley vs. Deklan Grant (King of the No Ring 2 First Round Deathmatch) Anthraxx vs. Kristian Ross vs. Mouse (King of the No Ring 2 First Round Deathmatch) Bam Sullivan vs. Jimmy “Chondo” Lyon vs. Lady Blakely (King of the No Ring 2 First Round Deathmatch) Aiden Baal vs. Casanova Valentine vs. “Lowlife” Louie Ramos (King of the No Ring 2 First Round Deathmatch) Angels of Death (Jess Moss & Kennedi Copeland) & Matt Tremont vs. Duncan Aleem, Jeff Cannonball, & Terra Calaway (Deathmatch) Sawyer Wreck vs. Steve Manders (c) (H2O Heavyweight Championship) ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (King of the No Ring 2 Finals Deathmatch)

Ring schming, who needs a ring when you have ultraviolence, and H2O are bringing the ultraviolence, baby! Four rounds of no ring action feed into a finals, plus a trios match and a title defense, what more do you need?!

Check it out on delay on Feb. 17 on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Darby Allin vs. Maxwell Jacob Friedman

Limitless provide this pre-AEW encounter between two of AEW’s champions, check it out!

Super Smash Bros. vs. Tabernak de Team

Smash up in Canada have this clash of Canadian tag team titans in a tables match for y’all, enjoy!

Bobby Lashley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey

And we’re gonna stick with Smash for our last match here because I mean come on, Lashley vs. Speedball how can I pass THAT up?!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.