Let’s check in on the National Wrestling Alliance.

The latest edition of NWA Powerrr featured Tyrus defending the Ten Pounds of Gold against Rolando Freeman, a new TV champion, and Matt Cardona’s future plans.

Tyrus stood tall as worlds champion after the Nuff Said PPV. The diminutive Rolando Freeman entered the scene to claim Tyrus was ducking him. Tyrus laughed off the accusation and accepted the challenge for the main event of the program.

Rolando arrived in style with the Spectaculars as his backup dancers.

Tyrus didn’t even bother to change into his fighting gear. The champ wrestled in street clothes. Rolando’s efforts were futile. Tyrus shoved him down to the mat with ease. Rolando’s chops and punches had no effect. Tyrus was done playing around when Rolando pie-faced him. Tyrus goozled his opponent into the corner for a butt smash. A huge exploder suplex sent Rolando flying through the air. Tyrus was content to end the charade, but intrigue appeared on the outside. BLK Jeez was hanging with EC3 observing the match. BLK Jeez has been aligned with Tyrus since day one. What was EC3’s angle here? Tyrus didn’t trust the scenario. Back to the match, Tyrus promptly finished Rolando with a standing elbow drop.

In other action, Thom Latimer won the NWA World Television Championship from Jordan Clearwater. The Golden Boy held an open challenge. Latimer answered the call and earned the win via crossface submission. La Rosa Negra defeated Angelina Love in an upset. Rosa’s frog splash sealed the deal.

NWA tag champs La Rebelion defeated the Mortons in non-title action. Ricky Morton connected on a Canadian Destroyer to Bestia 666, but Mecha Wolf was able to make the save on the pinfall. Kerry Morton charged for a running knee, however, he stopped short of accidentally colliding with his father. La Rebelion took advantage of the situation to dump Kerry from the ring and score a roll-up on Ricky for victory. The Mortons displayed a little bit of competitive tension towards each other after losing.

On the promo tip, Thrillbilly Silas Mason wanted in on Cyon’s open challenge for the NWA National Heavyweight Championship. Cyon explained that the open challenge is to wrestle the best, and he doesn’t see the best in front of him. Cyon declared that he’ll have to find worthy competition elsewhere. That slight didn’t sit right with Silas.

Matt Cardona answered what is next in his career. He blamed Bully Ray for failing to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at Nuff Said. Cardona plans to save the NWA from Bully Ray. The Renegade Twins were honored for the support after winning the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship. Pretty Empowered interrupted looking for a rematch, but Kenzie Paige claimed injury. Ella Envy was not pleased to use Roxy as a replacement.

The latest episode of NWA USA featured the first qualifying match for the NWA Women’s World Television Championship tournament, an Italian fashion model versus a magician, and thievery in the US tag title scene.

The NWA announced that they are holding a tournament to crown the inaugural NWA women’s TV champion. The final will be held on the NWA 312 PPV in Chicago on April 7.

Taya Valkyrie and Jennacide duked it out in the first qualifying match. Jennacide worked the lower back with stomps, stretches, and submissions. Taya rallied for a bridging suplex. Jennacide regained control until Taya snatched victory. La Wera Loca countered a piledriver into a roll-up. After the kick-out, Taya blasted a knee to the mush. That led to the Road to Valhalla finisher.

Taya advances to wrestle the winner of Max The Impaler versus Natalia Markova. Other qualifying matches include Ashley D’Amboise versus Samantha Starr and KiLynn King versus Kenzie Paige.

Pilfering was afoot for the NWA United States Tag Team Championship. The Country Gentlemen carried two sets of belts to the ring. One was the pair AJ Cazana and Anthony Andrews won from the Fixers. The other pair was the new model inspired by the Sheik. During the main event, the Fixers ran in to steal their old belts.

The Country Gentlemen overcame that distraction to triumph over Brady Pierce and Rush Freeman of the Spectaculars. The challengers were game in their best outing as a unit to date. The champs retained in the end by using a variation of the Doomsday Device for victory.

In other action, Magic Jake Dumas defeated Mercurio with help for the magician’s assistant CJ. Dumas was returning from an ankle injury, so Mercurio targeted the tender foot. The Italian fashion model had momentum on his side until CJ physically interfered with a slap across the face. The magician pounced for a piledriver to win. Dumas tried to slice Mercurio’s beautiful face with a playing card, but Mercurio was able to escape unscathed.

On the promo tip, Dax Jane and Blake Troop declared their intentions to win the USA tag belts. Joe Alonzo welcomed Jamie Stanley as his new manager. Kenzie Paige spun her inclusion in the TV title tournament as a way to give opportunity for Roxy to prove herself in the tag team division.

Share your thoughts on all the happenings from the NWA.