Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the world of lucha libre.

The hottest feud in CMLL remains entertaining between Rocky Romero and Volador Jr. Romero took Volador’s championship, and now Azucar aims to take Volador’s hair. The two will lock it up in a hair versus hair four-way fight including Angel de Oro and Oraculo on March 17. In the meantime, Romero continues to find ways to embarrass Volador.

The latest incident occurred Friday, February 17. Romero teamed with Angel de Oro, Barbaro Cavernario, and Titan against Volador Jr., Oraculo, Ultimo Guerrero, and Gran Guerrero in atomicos action. The deciding fall went to Romero’s team when he pinned Volador on a backstabber.

Romero had a present for Volador. He placed a t-shirt over Volador’s torso with the message, “Hijo de Azucar.” That disrespect relates to Romero viewing himself as Volador’s papi inside the ring.

The main event for Friday night saw Mistico & Averno win the Torneo Increible de Parejas.

#ViernesEspectacularCMLL | ¡Triunfadores! Místico y Averno son los ganadores del #TorneoIncreíbleCMLL de Parejas en su edición 2023! pic.twitter.com/wb0Xp600aK — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 18, 2023

The Incredible Pairs tournament was made up of teams of rival partners. Last week, Volador Jr. & Rocky Romero, Mistico & Averno, Angel de Oro & Oraculo, Soberano Jr. & Templario, Atlantis & Ultimo Guerrero, Titan & Dragon Rojo Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Gran Guerrero, and Volcano & Kraneo competed to determine the finalists. Mistico & Averno emerged to face off against Soberano Jr. & Templario. The highlights were electric. Mistico & Averno rallied for a pair of armbars to win the trophy.

In championship news, Atlantis Jr. won the World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship from Stuka Jr. earlier this month. Stuka Jr.’s reign ends at 1,635 days with the title.

En uno de los mejores duelos en lo que va del año, Atlantis Jr. despojó a Stuka Jr. del Campeonato Mundial Histórico Semicompleto en la Arena Coliseo, sin embargo, fue atacado por El Bombardero Lagunero... ¡la rivalidad continúa!

https://t.co/0Ijz8kSllE #CMLL #LuchaLibre pic.twitter.com/vdMBX1DtBk — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) February 5, 2023

