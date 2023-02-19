 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CMLL Roundup: Rocky Romero continues to embarrass Volador Jr., Mistico & Averno win tag tournament, more!

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the world of lucha libre.

The hottest feud in CMLL remains entertaining between Rocky Romero and Volador Jr. Romero took Volador’s championship, and now Azucar aims to take Volador’s hair. The two will lock it up in a hair versus hair four-way fight including Angel de Oro and Oraculo on March 17. In the meantime, Romero continues to find ways to embarrass Volador.

The latest incident occurred Friday, February 17. Romero teamed with Angel de Oro, Barbaro Cavernario, and Titan against Volador Jr., Oraculo, Ultimo Guerrero, and Gran Guerrero in atomicos action. The deciding fall went to Romero’s team when he pinned Volador on a backstabber.

Romero had a present for Volador. He placed a t-shirt over Volador’s torso with the message, “Hijo de Azucar.” That disrespect relates to Romero viewing himself as Volador’s papi inside the ring.

CMLL

The main event for Friday night saw Mistico & Averno win the Torneo Increible de Parejas.

The Incredible Pairs tournament was made up of teams of rival partners. Last week, Volador Jr. & Rocky Romero, Mistico & Averno, Angel de Oro & Oraculo, Soberano Jr. & Templario, Atlantis & Ultimo Guerrero, Titan & Dragon Rojo Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Gran Guerrero, and Volcano & Kraneo competed to determine the finalists. Mistico & Averno emerged to face off against Soberano Jr. & Templario. The highlights were electric. Mistico & Averno rallied for a pair of armbars to win the trophy.

In championship news, Atlantis Jr. won the World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship from Stuka Jr. earlier this month. Stuka Jr.’s reign ends at 1,635 days with the title.

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Cageside Seats Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your pro wrestling news from Cageside Seats