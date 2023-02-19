Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 11: Week 45 results & Week 46 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for the Cageside Cup, given to our Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Feb. 12-18 — Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Underground, Dynamite, Powerrr, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, Elimination Chamber, Battle in the Valley, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our annual competition for the Cageside Cup.

Well done, gents.

Most of last week’s ballots featured that Monday and Friday’s promo exchanges, with the guy who was involved in both taking top honors.

Only half of the team on a historic WWE Tag title run made the top ten. Must have been that fist bump.

While we’re on the subject of Tag champs, the Ass Boys got equal amounts of love for their AEW win. Meanwhile, in NXT’s buzzed about break-up of two-time Women’s Tag titleholders, the one who got her face kicked into a door outpaced the one who kicked her ex-partner’s face into a door.

Another banger earned Bryan his Iron Man match. Whether or not the man he’s chasing committed the crime, he impressed with his confession.

The CCWR: 2022 - 23, Week 45

1. Paul Heyman

2. Cody Rhodes

3. Jey Uso

4. Sami Zayn

5. Bryan Danielson

6. (tie) Austin Gunn

6. (tie) Colten Gunn

8. MJF

9. Gigi Dolin

10. Jacy Jayne

Points in our weekly Rankings determine the ongoing annual one — which will determine who wins the Cageside Cup next April. Full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where a Dragon swooped into our Top 10 (and I realize I forgot to update the King of Television’s points last week)...

The Cageside Cup Performer of the Year Standings - through the Week ending Feb. 11

1. Sami Zayn - 169.5

2. Jon Moxley - 129.5

3. MJF - 86

4. Gunther - 65

5. Wardlow - 56

6. CM Punk - 54

7. Roman Reigns - 47.5

8. Bryan Danielson - 43

9. (tie) Dax Harwood - 41.5

9. (tie) Samoa Joe - 41.5

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us clicks and comments, we’ll take it from there.