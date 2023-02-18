Great news from MLW’s Richard Holliday

Back in December, MLW’s Richard Holliday shared that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. At the time he told his story, the 30 year old from Connecticut was halfway through 12 rounds of chemotherapy.

Today (Feb. 18), he posted this:

Yesterday I finished my treatment. Your outreach and support has guided me through this process.



Time to recover. pic.twitter.com/3YcGSlKq39 — Richard Holliday (@MostMarketable) February 18, 2023

Holliday’s doctors told him they were optimistic about his recovery, so hopefully his cancer is in check and he can focus on recovering on the effects of the treatment. He said last year that he hoped he could be an inspiration to other’s suffering from the disease. He’s already done that at this point — any steps he can make toward getting back in the ring for the first time since June of 2022 would just be icing on the cake at this point.

One of the wrestler’s most associated with MLW since it started back up in 2017, Holliday’s run included teaming with Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Alexander Hammerstone as The Dynasty. He and MJF won the promotion’s Tag titles before Friedman departed for AEW, and Holliday had just ended a feud with Hammerstone over the MLW World title when he took his leave last summer.

Here’s hoping his next update is even better news.