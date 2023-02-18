Mercedes Moné got messages from Triple H, William Regal ahead of NJPW debut

In advance of the first match of her post-WWE career, the wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks released a mini-documentary chronicling the lead up to her first appearance for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at last month’s Tokyo Dome show.

Entitled “Mercedes Moné embarks on her next chapter at Wrestle Kingdom 17”, the almost 23 minute video is the Mercedes Varnado (Moné’s real name) experience in a nutshell. Her passion for professional wrestling is so strong, and the thrill of being able to accomplish her dreams in the business so great, that she’s moved to tears talking about them.

Moné reiterates a lot of what she’s said in other interviews since making her NJPW debut, like how she’s grateful for her time in WWE, but looking forward to having more control over her career. Mercedes was nervous about discovering who she was after spending years as “a character” in WWE. Her exit felt like “a death”, but the journey led her to Moné.

“I get to be even more than that character Sasha Banks — who I’m so fucking thankful for. She was everything I wanted to be as a kid, but now I get to be Mercedes Moné, and she is everything who I am now. I’m evolving from a Boss to a legit C.E.O., which is what I am in real life.”

She talks about how most people leave New Japan to go to WWE, but she did the opposite because she wants to be in Japan. Now Mercedes wants to take the brand “global” and make it where everyone wants to be.

There’s plenty here for fans getting their first exposure to NJPW as they follow Mercedes’ journey. In addition to the messages mentioned in the headline (”And also at midnight [when she became a free agent], I got a very nice text from Triple H. And still — it’s crazy, I got an amazing text from William Regal this morning”) we get video of her meeting up with Trinity “Naomi” Fatu after she arrives in Tokyo.

Bayley and “Manny” (Samuray Del Sol/Kalisto) being there is mentioned, although we don’t get to see them. Mercedes meets old and new friends before Wrestle Kingdom, including WWE’s Karl Anderson and AEW’s Kenny Omega. And the closing image is of her getting a big hug from Dax Harwood.

Check it out.

Mercedes Moné will challenge KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s championship at Battle in the Valley tonight (Feb. 18) in San Jose, California. Watch it on FITE, and follow our coverage here.