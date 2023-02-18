NJPW Battle in the Valley live results, open thread: Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI

New Japan Pro-Wrestling will close out a great day of wrestling on Feb. 18 with one of the biggest shows they’ve ever put on in the United States, featuring the most important women’s match in the company’s brief history of featuring women’s wrestling.

Mercedes Moné (fka WWE’s Sasha Banks) vs. KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s championship is one of five title bouts on tonight’s Battle in the Valley show from San Jose, California. Co-headlining is World Heavyweight champion Kazuchika Okada defending against his old rival Hiroshi Tanahashi. The line-up also includes a Loser Leaves NJPW between Switchblade Jay White and AEW’s Eddie Kingston, and much, much more.

Battle in the Valley will stream on FITE for $19.99. The main show starts at 10pm ET, with a free-to-watch Kickoff show starting 40 minutes earlier. You can watch that here.

Follow along here for updates, and have fun chatting in the open thread.

PRE-SHOW

• Alex Coughlin vs. J. R. Kratos

• David Finlay vs. Bobby Fish

MAIN CARD

• Máscara Dorada, Josh Alexander, Adrian Quest & Rocky Romero vs. Kushida, Volador Jr., Kevin Knight & The DKC

• Fred Rosser (c) vs. KENTA for the Strong Openweight title.

• The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) (c) vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Issacs) for the Strong Openweight Tag titles

• Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston in a Loser Leaves NJPW match

• Tom Lawlor vs. Homicide in a Filthy Rules Fight

• Zack Sabre, Jr. (c) vs. Clark Connors for the NJPW Television championship

• KAIRI (c) vs. Mercedes Moné for the IWGP Women’s title

• Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the the IWGP World Heavyweight championship