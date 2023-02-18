Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to WrestlingNews.co, AEW star Kenny Omega is the “much bigger” name than Jay White who WWE is interested in signing.
- Fightful Select mentions that Kenny is on good terms with WWE, and there are several people in the company who believe signing him is possible. Omega’s AEW contract was rumored to be expiring around this time.
- Fightful notes that Tony Khan believes he can add time to Kenny’s AEW contract because Omega missed about nine months due to injury last year. Wording to that effect is in Omega’s contract, but it sounds like Khan has not made that decision yet. It’s also not clear if there are other legal hurdles involved if Khan does try to pursue that option.
- Per Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s original plan for the main event of Elimination Chamber was for Sami Zayn to lose & Jey Uso to turn on him, which would set up Zayn & Kevin Owens challenging the Usos for the tag titles at WrestleMania 39. However, Dave Meltzer says Zayn has proven to be “an actual numbers mover,” so it’s at least possible they’ve changed plans based on Sami’s popularity.
- Regarding WWE’s creative plans for Zayn, Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that “Vince [McMahon] does have input into this one. He definitely does.”
- Trish Stratus was originally booked for last Monday’s Raw, according to the WON. She would have likely been there to build toward the rumored Damage CTRL vs. Becky Lynch, Lita & Trish match, but Dakota Kai’s injury put those plans on hold. Meltzer writes that “the Stratus angle isn’t dead.”
- PW Insider claims that Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins is “100% set in stone” for WrestleMania 39.
- Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez heard that WWE is planning a main roster call-up for the loser of Bron Breakker vs. Carmelo Hayes, which is probably happening at Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend.
- Giant Freakin Robot has learned that Ronda Rousey is “in talks” to play the role of Thundra in Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order.
