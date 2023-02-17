Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- There has been some fan speculation that Cody Rhodes was guaranteed a championship win at WrestleMania when he signed with WWE last year. Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer shot down this idea, stating that WWE made no such commitment to Rhodes.
- Meltzer said Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will be the main event of night two of WrestleMania 39 on Sunday, Apr. 2; the match will not take place on night one (Apr. 1) of the event.
- He also mentioned that The Elite vs. House of Black is definitely planned for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event on March 5.
- Per Fightful, AEW’s Chris Jericho has filed to trademark the phrase “JERI-SHOW”, which is a former team name he used with Big Show in WWE.
- On talk of WWE holding a PLE in Puerto Rico, Damian Priest told Evan Mack on the Kick Rocks Wrestling Podcast: “We’ve had some conversations about it. I’ll just keep it at that. Stay tuned.”
- On his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair said Andrade has been “training like hell” during his absence from AEW.
