- In contrast to past ‘Mania builds when Vince McMahon ran creative, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that WWE hasn’t deviated from their plan for WrestleMania 39 over the past month or so.
- AEW held a meeting with the women’s roster prior to last week’s Dynamite, per Fightful Select. Its aim was to ease tensions ahead of Thunder Rosa’s return to the company, and featured Rosa “making amends” for some of the issues she had with co-workers prior to her injury. Management thought it was productive, and hopes it serves as a “clean slate”.
- Something similar would likely need to happen if CM Punk were to return to AEW when he’s cleared in the coming months, but Meltzer said on WOR “there’s been no mending of fences” between Punk and The Elite, “At all.”
- Regarding recent WWE teases Dax Harwood’s posted on social media, Meltzer wrote in an Observer Daily Update that he “wouldn’t take it as anything more than him trying to get people talking at this stage.“ FTR’s AEW contracts are up in April.
- Cody Rhodes told Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg he plans to list every independent promotion he worked for during his time away from WWE on the weight belt he wears at WrestleMania.
- For what it’s worth, Ric Flair said on his To Be The Man podcast that FOX and Netflix are considering a “Real Housewives of Wrestling”-type show featuring his wife Wendy, Kim Orton, Giovanna Angle & Catalina Hager.
